One day after suspending investigations into fraud and corruption at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, Federal Supreme Court Minister Gilmar Mendes ordered the “immediate” return of assets seized from directors of the educational institution. As found out by Estadãoamong the goods to be returned, are amounts in foreign currency and gold, cell phones and computers that would be essential to deepen the investigations.

The determination responds to requests from directors of FGV after lawyers sought the Federal Justice of Rio, a judge on duty at the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region and the Federal Police in Rio. They sought to recover these items after the decision this Friday, 18, which suspended the investigation. In all instances the request was rejected.

In an order, the minister determined that the Director General of the PF “try to make the Superintendence of the Federal Police in the State of Rio de Janeiro comply with the Monocratic Decision drawn up yesterday, without prejudice to the investigation of the criminal and administrative responsibility of the recalcitrant authorities”, in a mention of the possible investigation of the agents who denied the return of the material.

Gilmar also stated that he realized with “perplexity that the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro triggered an unusual incident in the execution of a court order”. “The same path was curiously followed in the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, whose records reveal a Public Prosecutor’s Office in the paradoxical position of someone who makes a countercaution judgment in relation to the warrant in question; and a magistrate on duty denying compliance with the order on the grounds of lack of demonstration of urgency and danger of damage”.

“An unorthodox scenario, therefore. After all, it is not given to Judges and Courts to hesitate in the face of abuse of power committed by any

public authorities. Rather, it is up to them to act with the rigor and promptness necessary to contain excesses practiced in the conduct of criminal prosecution, in order to inhibit possible affronts to the freedom of the citizen”, he wrote.

This is the second time that a decision by the minister in the case indicates the possible opening of an investigation into agents who conduct the investigation into FGV – such a request was already included in the decision issued this Friday, the 18th. National Council of Justice and the National Council of the Public Ministry, as well as the Presidency of the Distinguished Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region”.

In this decision, Gilmar raised the tone. He even mentioned possible punishments for authorities who fail to comply with habeas corpus orders, ranging from fines to arrest warrants.