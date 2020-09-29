In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, investigation was still going on, meanwhile another actor from Bihar died in Mumbai under suspicious circumstances. The actor’s name is Actor Akshat Utkarsh Death. Was working as an actor in Mumbai for some time. Akshat’s sudden death makes her family in a weeping condition. At the same time, a family of the actor has accused the murder, as well as questioned the attitude of the police.Actor Akshat Utkarsh was a resident of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. On Akshat’s death, his maternal uncle Ranjit Singh said that he had spoken to his father on Sunday night. By that time everything was fine. After this, the family received the news of Akshat’s death late in the night. After all, what happened after the phone call is a big question.

Family members raised questions on Mumbai Police

Akshat’s maternal uncle has accused the Mumbai police of not cooperating. He said that an FIR has also been registered in the case. On the other hand, the police have not yet given much information in this matter. Meanwhile, Akshat’s body has reached Patna from Mumbai.