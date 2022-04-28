Created to compete with TikTok in September 2020, Youtube Shorts, a space for videos of up to 60 seconds on the platform, will start receiving ads.

Google parent Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat told the investor meeting that the company is testing monetization of short videos and that “initial results from advertisers are encouraging.”

+McDonald’s admits that McPicanha doesn’t have picanha and Procon asks for explanations

The app is a big bet for the company to be a competitor to TikTok and Instagram. In addition to the length, the vertical video format is another differentiator.

In August of last year, Google announced that it would pay creators of the platform’s most popular videos up to $10,000 a month, while planning a scalable content monetization program.

According to information from Google, Youtube Shorts is getting 30 billion views daily.

Ad revenue was lower than expected

At that same meeting, according to TechCrhunch, the company announced that YouTube had raised $6.86 billion in advertising revenue. Despite being higher than in the first quarter of 2021, when it accumulated US$ 6 billion, the figures were below market projections, which were US$ 7.51 billion.

Ruth Porat noted, however, that the lower growth rate is also due to unprecedented gains in 2021. In the first three months of last year, advertising revenue on the platform grew 49% over the same period in 2020.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat