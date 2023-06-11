According to the Vatican, Francis has no fever; he underwent surgery to remove an intestinal hernia

Pope Francis underwent respiratory physiotherapy after undergoing surgery to remove an intestinal hernia. Francisco is fever-free and has a stable pulse and blood pressure. The information is from Vatican News.

Due to the surgery, performed on June 7, the pope did not make the traditional Angelus prayer publicly this Sunday (June 11, 2023). The medical recommendation was aimed at preventing Francisco from making movements that could strain the abdominal wall.

Francis followed the Holy Mass live on television and received the Eucharist, the Vatican communications team said.

According to Reuters, the pope must remain hospitalized throughout the next week. The pope’s public audiences have been canceled until June 18. Francisco has two trips scheduled: Portugal, in August, and Mongolia, in early September.

Since becoming the 266th pope of the Catholic Church and head of state of the Vatican City-State on March 13, 2013, Francis has been admitted 3 times to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.



O Power360 made a survey on the health problems faced by Francisco. See below: