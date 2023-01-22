Mexico City.- The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezasked his supporters to stop promoting his person, in order to position him in the race for the presidential candidacy of Morena.

After a video was released with messages in his favor from mexican soccer playersthe head of the Interior, thanked the expressions of support, but asked to stop them because these are not the legal times for it.

In order to promote his name, on tours he makes Adam Augusto Lopez Spectacular advertisements, fences with his name and image have been denounced in the country, which has generated complaints from the Opposition for anticipated campaign acts.

Until now, it has distanced itself from that promotion and the origin of the money with which said promotion has been paid has not been clear.

“In particular, I take advantage of this communication to urge you not to disseminate messages or propaganda, to use my name, image or public position on social networks or any means of communication or dissemination, since we are currently not in the times indicated by the standard for it.

“Once again, I appreciate and value the freedom with which people exercise their political-electoral rights, but it is also necessary to order the general public to exercise these rights in the spaces and times indicated by the regulations,” stated the secretary in a pronouncement.

He noted that as the owner of the Ministry of the Interior Not only is he obliged to respect the regulatory framework that governs his actions, but he must also ensure compliance and enforce the laws in force.

He specified that the Constitution and the secondary laws in force have limitations and restrictions, when it comes to expressing support for public servants, as is his case.