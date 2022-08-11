For sunbathers, the fun seems to be over. The sun-drenched summer days will be overshadowed by thunderstorms from next week. “Monday and Wednesday in particular stand out,” says Wouter van Bernebeek, meteorologist at Weather Plaza. “That’s when the thunderstorms are at their worst.” Showers are also expected on the other days in the coming week, but less heavy.

The heat wave will continue for a while. On Monday and Tuesday the temperature is around 30 degrees. On Wednesday the temperature will decrease slightly and it will be 27 to 28 degrees. On Thursday and Friday the mercury will remain at 24 degrees, which means that the heat wave is over.