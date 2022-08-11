For sunbathers, the fun seems to be over. The sun-drenched summer days will be overshadowed by thunderstorms from next week. “Monday and Wednesday in particular stand out,” says Wouter van Bernebeek, meteorologist at Weather Plaza. “That’s when the thunderstorms are at their worst.” Showers are also expected on the other days in the coming week, but less heavy.
The heat wave will continue for a while. On Monday and Tuesday the temperature is around 30 degrees. On Wednesday the temperature will decrease slightly and it will be 27 to 28 degrees. On Thursday and Friday the mercury will remain at 24 degrees, which means that the heat wave is over.
The sudden change in the weather has everything to do with the changing wind direction. “At the moment we are dealing with an easterly wind that brings dry and pleasant warmth. From Sunday the wind will turn to the west and moist air will come our way from the ocean,” says Van Bernebeek. The humidity increases, which can make it quite sweltering.
The thunderstorms seem like a relief for the dry ground that has been worrying our country for a while, but unfortunately that is not the case. Van Bernebeek: ,,Due to the thunderstorm, the rain comes down with a lot of force. The dry soil has become too hard, so that it absorbs water less well. An additional problem is that the water is not properly drained, which can cause local nuisance.”
