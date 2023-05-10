With videoFrom the splendor in London at the coronation of King Charles, the Dutch royal couple moved to the Wadden Islands for a regional visit. From Westminster Abbey to care villa De Ton on Vlieland, where King Willem-Alexander politely but firmly declines the apple pie.

What to do if your short midweek on the Wadden Islands falls into the water? What if the rain keeps pouring down during your tour of Texel and Vlieland?

How about coffee and a big apple slice? Dot whipped cream on top, perhaps? Not for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. On Vlieland they speak to residents and staff of care villa De Ton, almost all of whom were served apple pie for the special occasion. I would like to, says Willem-Alexander. But he doesn’t. No time for sports, the monarch tells his audience.

In two days, the royal couple will visit five Wadden Islands as part of a regional visit. About twice a year they visit specific areas in the country to discuss local opportunities and problems.

Arrival on Texel by Helicopter © Brunopress



The islands are a logistical challenge – most movement is by helicopter. They only take the express service between Vlieland and Terschelling. And even that twenty-minute boat trip is used for a discussion with authorities about the so-called Regio Deal, an ambitious plan to keep the islands accessible and liveable. See also JPMorgan buys First Republic Bank assets after government auction - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

However beautiful the Wadden are, the backdrop is also desolate in the incessant rain; and quite a contrast to that earlier island tour of the Oranges with eldest daughter Princess Amalia, at the beginning of this year in that other corner of the kingdom: the Antilles.

On Saturday, Willem-Alexander and Máxima were still quite at the front of Westminster Abbey, at the historic coronation of their fellow royal couple, now they are in the stable of farmer Bakker on Texel, among his sheep, lambs and chickens.

The royal life is also an existence full of contrasts.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit care villa De Ton in Boswijk. © ANP



Passions of the couple

In one of the first parts of the visit to the region, two of the couple’s passions come together: recreational diving and fashion. In the Kaap Skil museum on Texel, they admire the 17th-century dress that sport divers from the island found in the so-called Palmwood wreck at the bottom of the Wadden Sea. See also Roskomnadzor demanded that Apple return the name of the Russian Ministry of Defense on maps

It is a wonderful piece of cultural heritage that Willem-Alexander and Máxima admire extensively. It is still unknown who wore her, says museum director Corina Hordijk. It may have belonged to male actors who performed Shakespeare plays. Then Hordijk says to Queen Máxima: “This is the first time I’m showing the dress to someone who could really have worn it.” “What if I had been a Shakespearean actor?” asks King Willem-Alexander. Alexander caught. Hordijk: ,,They both looked very good on you!”

The king got the laughs on Texel on his side with a well-placed joke (video):

Divers and the province of North Holland squabbled vigorously to whom the find belonged. One of the finders, professional fisherman and recreational diver Gerrit-Jan Beitsma, says that he sometimes gets tears from the other historical items that are now washed away from the wreck week after week.

Beitsma and the people of the province would prefer to see professional divers and hobby divers join the search, but occupational health and safety legislation prevents this. The king finds that strange, he makes clear. “Can’t a professional diver go down in his capacity as a sports diver at the weekend?” See also Twitter Labels Cuban Media Accounts 'Affiliated with the Government'

No, is the answer from the province, a civil servant is there all week. The king, with a wink to Beitsma: ,,Well, you are also a professor during the week and a diver at the weekend, aren’t you?”

Beitsma, immediately: ,,No, that’s my brother.”

The royal couple visits sheep farm de Waddel © Brunopress



