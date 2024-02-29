The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Thursday (29) that his country will suspend all weapons purchases from Israel, in protest against the alleged attack, which Petro says was carried out by Israel, which killed more than 100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials deny this claim.

The decision was taken one day after the Colombian government summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country, Gali Dagan, accusing him of having published a “sarcastic message” on a social network about “Colombian internal affairs”.

Petro made the announcement about the suspension of the purchase of Israeli weapons through his account on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a video of the riot that occurred in Gaza City, during the distribution of food and humanitarian aid.

“Begging for food, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by the [primeiro-ministro

israelense Benjamin] Netanyahu. This is called genocide and resembles the Holocaust, even if world powers do not like to recognize it,” wrote the leftist Colombian president, adding that Colombia would be suspending “all arms purchases from Israel.”

The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the terrorist group Hamas, which carried out a terrorist attack against Israel in October last year, at least 112 residents of Gaza City died and 760 were injured this Thursday on Al Street Rashid, in the southeast of the city, while awaiting the arrival of a convoy of 32 trucks with humanitarian aid.

The one in Gaza, also controlled by Hamas, said that the attack was “premeditated and intentional”, in the context, according to the terrorists, of “genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of the Gaza Strip”. However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the terrorists' accusation and said most of the deaths occurred in a stampede caused by a hungry mob who reportedly looted and surrounded the aid trucks, driving them back. .

The suspension of arms purchases from Israel mainly affects Colombia's security sector, which counts the Israelis among its main suppliers, especially spare parts for Kfir combat aircraft, acquired in the 1980s, a period in which the Galil rifles, manufactured in the country under Israeli license, they also arrived in Colombia. In October, amid escalating diplomatic tension between the two countries due to Petro's controversial position in support of Palestine, Israel had already announced the suspension of security sector exports to Colombia.

Israel is also an important trading partner of Colombia, where in 2021 it exported US$115 million not only in security products, but also in transmission equipment, pesticides, medical instruments, textiles, polymers and machinery for different sectors. Colombia exported US$325 million to Israel, mainly in charcoal briquettes, coffee and flowers.

The Israeli ambassador's summons on Wednesday was prompted by a message he published on February 12, in response to a post by the head of Colombia's National Directorate of Taxes and Customs (DIAN), Luis Carlos Reyes. In that post, Reyes said: “More than a million Palestinians displaced from Gaza are trapped on the border with Egypt, which is now under attack by the Israeli Army. Stop the genocide.” Dagan replied: “I hope you are not collecting taxes, as you are collecting information about a conflict thousands of kilometers away from the Colombian tax regime.”

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the ambassador's comments to be “inappropriate, contrary to diplomatic relations between sovereign nations and in disagreement with article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, which obliges diplomats to respect laws and regulations of the receiving State and not to interfere in its internal affairs.

The war in the Gaza Strip, which broke out in October last year following terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel that left 1,200 people dead in Israeli territory, has been the center of several disagreements in diplomatic relations between Colombia and Israel due to the stance of leftist president Gustavo Petro, who accused, like Brazilian president Lula, the Israelis of carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza. (With EFE Agency)