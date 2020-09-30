Gauri Khan, wife and designer of ‘King Khan’ aka Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a post on women’s empowerment on social media. With this, he has shared his half-photo. Gauri Khan writes, “I am a woman. I am protector, muse (posing), wanderer (wandering), dreamer and successful woman, but you only see one part of me. The part that appears in my role, not that which is imprisoned in my soul. What does not appear is what completes me. This part gives me strength. “

Gauri Khan further writes, “This photo reminds me to be attached to this power of my own. Tag the women who inspire your soul. Post your cropped photo, share the message. Let us create this power globally. “

With this post, Gauri Khan has tagged many including designer Monisha Jaisingh, choreographer Farah Khan, Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavna Pandey, actress Neelam Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor.

Let us know that recently, Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a post about ‘Skin Color’. He shared screenshots of some comments with his photo on Instagram, calling him black and ugly. On Suhana’s photos, some users made lewd comments about her color. Suhana gave a befitting reply to the trolls.