Bollywood’s beautiful Hasina Chitrangada Singh is one of those actresses who make a lot of headlines not only for her beauty but also for her performance. Apart from this, Chitrangada is also very active on social media. In such a situation, a post of Chitrangada on social media is becoming increasingly viral, in which she is talking about apartheid. Chitrangada has shared some of her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, with which she has written the caption – ‘I am Brown n Happy.’

Let me tell you that before Chitrangada Singh, Suhana Khan (Suhana Khan), the daughter of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan, also talked about apartheid on her social media account. Suhana told on social media that ‘some people’ called her black and ugly. She was the first victim of apartheid when she was only 12 years old. This post of Suhana was well liked on social media.

Talk about Chitrangada at the same time, this is not the first time she has spoken about her skin color. She has done this before also. According to the sources, in an interview, Chitrangada had said that he refused to promote a fairness cream, as he is proud of his skin color.