Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has spoken openly about ‘Skin Color’. Actually, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post, in which she shared many screenshots. He told how people make fun of his appearance and call him ugly. Now Chitrangada Singh has raised his voice on this.

Chitrangada shared some photos on Instagram, with which she wrote, “I am brown and happy.” This is the first time Chitrangada has spoken about her skin color. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Chitrangada Singh told some time back how he refused to add Fairness Cream. When he was asked the reason for this, he said that I am happy in my skin color.

Read: Radhe Maa getting such huge fees for Salman Khan’s show, will be surprised to know

Chitrangada Singh appeared in the film ‘Bazaar’ some time back with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Currently Chitrangada Singh has the film ‘Bob Biswas’. Due to Kovid-19, the shooting of this film has been put on hold.

Suhana Khan wrote a post

Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a post about ‘Skin Color’. He shared screenshots of some comments with his photo on Instagram, calling him black and ugly. On Suhana’s photos, some users made lewd comments about her color. Suhana gave a befitting reply to the trolls.