Aissa Mandi was one of the Betis players ‘affected’ by the departure of Lionel Messi in the second half, which led to Barcelona’s comeback at Benito Villamarín. The Franco-Algerian center-back and his teammates could do little before a new recital by Barça 10, that in a few days begins the knockout round of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Born in France, a good connoisseur of the Parisian team and Ligue 1, Because there he grew up at the Stade de Reims before arriving at Betis, Mandi was questioned in Bein by the favorite for that crossing in the maximum continental competition. And he warned his compatriots: “Who is going to qualify? For me, it depends on Messi.”

“Yeah, it depends on how Lio is, if he’s still in good shape. If he decides, in quotes, to qualify for Barcelona, ​​he will do so, because he is an exceptional player. Of course, we must not underestimate PSG, we must also see how they will arrive at the game. But if Messi complies with his ‘taf’ (in French, work to be done), things may turn for Barça “, added the Betic defender.