St. Louis, Missouri. The magnitude of the havoc that Covid-19 has wreaked on Americans’ heart health is only beginning to emerge, years after the pandemic began.

“We’re seeing effects on the heart and the vascular system that unfortunately really outnumber the effects on other organ systems,” said Dr. Susan Cheng, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

It is not only a problem for patients with long covid like Camilleri. For up to a year after being infected, people may be at increased risk of developing a new heart-related problem, which can range from blood clots and arrhythmias to a heart attack, even if they initially appear to have recovered well.

Among the points that are unknown are: who is most likely to suffer from these sequelae? Are they reversible, or a warning sign of bigger heart problems later in life?

“We are about to emerge from this pandemic as an even sicker nation” because of virus-related heart problems, said Dr. Ziyad Al Aly of Washington University, who helped sound the alarm about persistent health problems related to the coronavirus. The consequences, he added, “will likely reverberate for generations.”

Heart disease has long been the leading cause of death in the nation and the world. But in the United States, heart-related deaths had fallen to record levels in 2019, just before the pandemic struck, wiping out a decade of those gains, Cheng said.

Deaths from heart attacks increased during each of the coronavirus upsurges. Worse, young people aren’t supposed to have heart attacks, but Cheng’s research documented a nearly 30 percent increase in heart attack deaths in people ages 25 to 44 in the first two years of the pandemic.

Here’s a troubling hint that the problems could continue: High blood pressure is one of the biggest risks for heart disease, and “in fact, people’s blood pressure has gone up considerably over the course of the pandemic,” he added. .

Cardiovascular symptoms are part of what is known as long Covid, a general term that encompasses dozens of health problems, including fatigue and mental confusion. The National Institutes of Health is starting small studies of some possible treatments for certain symptoms of long Covid, including a heart rhythm problem.

But Cheng said both patients and doctors need to know that cardiovascular problems are sometimes the first or main symptom of damage from the coronavirus.

“These are individuals who wouldn’t necessarily go to their doctor and say, ‘I have long covid,’” he said.