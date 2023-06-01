Mourinho did not lose any European final before Wednesday’s match, as he led Roma last year to the inaugural title of the European Conference League, becoming the first coach to win all European titles for clubs.

Defeat was clearly a painful experience for the Portuguese coach, who awarded his medal to the runner-up to a fan in the stands following the medal distribution ceremony.

“That’s what I did,” he said. “I don’t want silver medals. I don’t keep silver medals so I gave them up.”

Mourinho had predicted the outcome of the match, saying “History will not play the match, but history makes (Sevilla) favourites, and we respect that.adding “They have experience that we don’t have but we deserve to play this final. We’ve been saying that for a long time“.

Mourinho led Porto in 2003 to the European Cup (currently the European League) and the Champions League the following year, then Italian Inter Milan to the title of the prestigious continental competition in 2010 and Manchester United to the European League in 2017 and then Rome to the Conference League title last year.