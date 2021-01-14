Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized since Monday in Monaco after suffering a heart problem, his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, explained this Thursday to the Italian media.

Local media reported that his doctor had to travel urgently to what was later diagnosed as an arrhythmia.

The 84-year-old Forza Italia leader with a pacemaker Since 2006, he was in the French city of Valbonne, near Nice, when he suffered from this heart problem.

Berlusconi was at Valbonne, where his daughter he has a house.

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Photo: Reuters

His doctor has indicated that he immediately went to where he was and decided on his hospitalization in Monaco, since did not consider “prudent” move it to Italy.

Berlusconi was infected with coronavirus last September and was admitted with bilateral pneumonia at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, although he was discharged two days later.

In November suffered a relapse that prevented him from going to a hearing before the Court of Milan, where the “Ruby Ter” (third) process is underway, which investigates whether he could buy the silence of witnesses of trials of his controversial parties so that they would not testify against him.

Three times head of the Italian Government, in 2016 he underwent surgery for severe aortic insufficiency.

EFE

ap