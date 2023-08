How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 began collecting data from the South Pole of the Moon, a hitherto unexplored area of ​​the natural satellite. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ISRO

After successfully landing at the South Pole of the Moon last Wednesday (23), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday (28) the sending of a second satellite into space. , but this time to study the Sun.

With launch scheduled for next Saturday, September 2, the equipment called Aditya-L1 was designed to reach a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth and has the objective of “studying solar activities”, the dynamics of winds in the region close to the Sun and its effects on the planet.

In a statement on the X network, formerly Twitter, the space agency invited the Indian population to follow the launch.

“The launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for 2 September 2023 at 11:50 am Sriharikota time. Citizens are invited to witness the launch at the Launch View Gallery in Sriharikota ” says the ad.

So far, only the United States and Europe have studies related to the Sun. The American side has the Parker Solar space probe and the Europeans have created the Solar Orbiter.

On Monday, India said it had started a series of experiments in the lunar region related to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.