before Boris Rhein boarded the plane to Berlin early Monday morning to take part in the CDU’s federal executive board meeting, he celebrated his election victory in the state parliament in Wiesbaden that evening. First for more than two hours with the CDU, then Rhein went to the Greens and FDP factions. He encouraged the latter that they would still be able to enter the state parliament. Again and again the projections jumped between 4.9 and 5.0 percent, between just in and just out, which the Liberals accompanied with loud cheers and shock. At around three in the morning there was certainty: the FDP had done it. Prime Minister Rhein also drank a glass of wine with the Greens. The mood, everyone seemed to notice, was definitely good.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

The green parliamentary group leader Mathias Wagner saw the black-green coalition confirmed, while the co-leading candidate Angela Dorn said the revival after ten years of joint work sounded like give and take: “Five years ago we compensated for the CDU’s loss, today it’s the other way around .” Also the announcement by the CDU that, in addition to the Greens, it would also explore with the FDP and SPD – from the Greens’ point of view, it was more of a formality. The SPD would probably have visited Rhine on election night as a potential coalition partner, but the party took place outside the state parliament and the news had spread that the Social Democrats had already gone home.