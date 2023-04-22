Considered one of the great cinematographic phenomena of the 21st century, the Twilight Saga announced his debut on television, turned into a series. And in this age of premature remakes and reboots, The Hollywood Reporter assures that the people at Lionsgate Television are already working on a new version of the vampire adventures of Bella, Edward and company for the small screen, which would be supervised by Stephenie herself. Meyer and does not yet have an associated platform or network. In front of the scriptwriters room would be Sinead Daly, whose works include cathodic titles such as ‘The walking dead: world beyond’, ‘Raised by wolves’, ‘The get gown’ or ‘Dirk Gently: Holistic Investigation Agency’.

However, it seems that Daly is still in the midst of searching for a suitable approach to the source material, either re-adapting the novels or creating new stories set in his universe. It should be remembered that Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill and Erik Feig, former co-chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, acquired the rights to the literary Twilight saga and made possible a group of films that became a global phenomenon, grossing worldwide over 3.4 billion at the box office. Both companies would again be in charge of promoting the television series.

The “Twilight” saga came to an end in 2012, but fans still have questions about various aspects of the plot. Photo: Composition LR/Temple Hill Entertainment

Criticized by some, and a cult saga by others, Twilight can be considered one of the most successful examples among all these fantasy literary collections, sometimes science fiction, released at the beginning of the century that had adolescents as protagonists in stories that They could be defined as a whirlwind of adventures, drama and the occasional romance.

During 2017, Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, recognized that Twilight and The Hunger Games still had stories to tell. The first is already underway in serial form, while the franchise created by Suzanne Collins will continue to focus on the big screen with ‌Ballad of Songbirds. Its premiere is scheduled for November 17 of this year. Thus, it seems that nostalgia once again proves to be quite a profitable product in the world of entertainment.

