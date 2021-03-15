UAmong the mostly cautious state politicians of Rhineland-Palatinate, Joachim Streit stands out. Always dressed in a light blue suit, the district administrator of the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm appears eloquent and very self-confident. Here, in the sparsely populated west of the country, the citizens confirmed him as district administrator in 2017 with 88 percent of the vote. But he achieved the greatest sensation on Sunday evening. Then he moved into the state parliament for the first time with his free voters with 5.4 percent. In his district, the free voters even came to 21.3 percent. If you ask a dispute the next day whether the CDU in the country should now worry about the new bourgeois competition, he replies: The SPD and the Greens should also be concerned. “My goal is the People’s Party. And I have time and there are many behind me. “

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

In the statistics of the voter migration, the Free Voters benefited from almost all parties, but most of them with around 20,000 votes from the CDU. Their top candidate Christian Baldauf had called for easing of the corona pandemic during the election campaign, but Prime Minister Malu Dreyer did that too. Soon, with a view to his party in the federal government, he had to remain cautious on the subject. The Free Voters, however, are fully committed to the topic. Dispute accuses the Chancellor and the Prime Minister of scare tactics. The Germans are a people that bow to this. Dispute is not a “corona denier”, as he says, but it is now moving the interests of business, especially the self-employed, to the fore. Now the rule is: “Throw all the rules overboard,” says Streit, in view of the vaccinations, the incidence is no longer decisive, outdoor restaurants and holiday apartments should not have been closed at all.

Seeing yourself as a “firewall against the law”

During the election campaign, Streit opened a petition for a “compensation law” for the self-employed who are affected by the pandemic. “Nobody else had that.” The party also made a name for itself with Baldauf’s core issue, municipal finances. The municipalities in the country are heavily indebted, the municipal financial equalization is unconstitutional according to a court ruling. The free voters have regionality in their DNA. Many of its members are also members of the Free Voting Communities, which are only organized locally. For the first time they appeared in the state election with a state list, for the first time with nationwide uniform large-format posters. Then a broad laughing Joachim argument, who describes himself as “the one with the foil”. His party also relied on “Law and Order” in the election campaign – and thus benefited from the AfD, which incurred losses. The dispute sees his party to the right of the CDU as, as he says, a “firewall against the right”.

The Free Voters are now looking to take the momentum from Rhineland-Palatinate with them for upcoming state elections and, above all, for the federal elections. The federal chairman Hubert Aiwanger, who is also Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria, appeared several times in the election campaign and, as he assures, was in constant contact with party friends. There has long been a dispute among the Free Voters as to whether federal political ambitions are in their interests or whether they exceed their strengths and possibly even contradict their communal essence. Aiwanger has always been an advocate of expansion. He sees the fact that his party has now been elected to the second German state parliament after Bavaria and that there is a free-voter group in the Brandenburg parliament that cooperates with the federal association as confirmation of his course e s .. The same applies for the result in Baden-Württemberg, where the party was three percent below its potential. There Aiwanger is viewed with skepticism with his ambitions, but supported in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Aiwanger sees the free voters in the federal government as “two percent plus”

The Federal Association of Free Voters has only existed for eleven years. According to Aiwanger, it now has between 6,000 and 7,000 members, around half of which are based in Bavaria. In the most recent two federal elections in 2013 and 2017, the party won one percent each. That is so little that the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder recently claimed in his speech on political Ash Wednesday that the influence of Free Voters in Berlin is “about as great as on the moon”. Aiwanger currently estimates the party nationwide at “two percent plus” – if you can make it to three, then experience shows that the way to five and thus entry into the Bundestag is not far. By participating in the government in Bavaria, the Free Voters have actually become known beyond the borders of the Free State – Jäger and dialect spokesman Aiwanger has a lot to offer as a person, so that he is a regular subject of satirical, but thoroughly benevolent consideration in the “Today Show”.