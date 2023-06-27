Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

After the implosion of a submarine on the way to the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard has now formed an investigative body to clarify the cause.

Munich – After a submarine went missing on the way to the wreck of the Titanic, there is now sad certainty. The five passengers are dead, the Titan imploded. Wreckage of the submarine was found about 500 meters from the wreck of the Titanic. This was confirmed during a search by the US Coast Guard around 700 kilometers south of Newfoundland. Now the Coast Guard has formed an investigative body and is investigating the cause of the accident.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

Titan Submarine: Similar incidents should be avoided

The focus of the investigation is the recovery of objects from the seabed, said Jason Neubauer, chief investigator for the coast guard, at a press conference. In addition, evidence is to be secured through interviews in the port of St. Johns. Similar incidents should be avoided and safety in shipping should be improved.

Canadian Transportation Safety Administration assists in Titan reconnaissance

The US Coast Guard is supported by international partners. Among other things, the Canadian traffic safety authority supports the investigation. Titan’s escort ship had sailed under the Canadian flag. Once the investigation is complete, there may be recommendations for civil or criminal action. So far, there has been no suspicion of illegal activity. Nevertheless, accusations against the construction of the Titan have repeatedly been made.

The search should not cost anything. As John Mauger, chief of the US Coast Guard in the Northeast of the United States, explains: “Under US law and Coast Guard policy, the Coast Guard does not charge fees for search and rescue operations.” (alk/dpa/afp)