On December 16, the Mauritanian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism issued a statement, in which it said that it had contracted with a European laboratory to study the risks of imported tea types, noting that it had stripped all types of tea consumed locally and sent it to the laboratory to identify all the risks that may be associated with it..

The ministry pledged to publish the results of this comprehensive study as soon as it is received, pointing out that government agencies are officially authorized to issue statements regarding public health..

The ministry called on everyone to “be slow and not follow all that is published or circulated of news and information, which may be intended to confuse consumers.”.

The statement came after the publication of the results of a study carried out by the Forum of Mauritanian Experts in Diaspora, between March and April 2021, to explore the risks of contamination of tea used in Mauritania, with the help of the Phyto Control Laboratory in the city of Nimes, southern France.

The results revealed “the presence of pollutants in 10 samples of tea that were subjected to analysis, far exceeding the permissible limits,” and showed “the presence of 3 polluting substances in the samples, half of which were chosen as the most used in Mauritania, and the rest in a random manner.”.

“The study showed that the proportion of these pollutants exceeded the permissible limit by between 220 and 11,000 percent,” said Mohamed Baba Ould Said, a professor of chemistry at the University of Claremont-Ferrand in France, a member of the Forum of Mauritanian Experts in Diaspora.

He added to “Sky News Arabia”: “They are insecticides used for preservation. Accordingly, the danger of these pesticides appears only in the long term, including what is carcinogenic and affects the glands or genes. They represent a public health threat.”

The government is on the line

The local press uploaded this file to the Mauritanian government’s spokesperson, Minister of Culture, El Mokhtar Ould Dahi, who responded at the government’s weekly press conference, explaining that “the tea used in Mauritania is the same as that used in most countries in the region. The space around us drinks the same tea with the same ingredients and from almost the same suppliers.” And the source is the same.

And he continued, “Even the communities from this space all over the world, even America and Europe, drink the same tea, and therefore the tea supplied to a particular destination cannot be more suspicious than other regions.”

The minister concluded his speech by saying: “In any case, the decisive factor in this is the results that will be issued by the laboratories, and if there is any suspicion whatsoever, then the first and most precious is the health of the Mauritanian human being.”