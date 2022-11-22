DThe federal government initially wants to continue the deployment of German soldiers in West African Mali, but also wants to pursue a concrete plan for the withdrawal. According to information from the German Press Agency, it was agreed at a top-level meeting between the Chancellery and the ministries on Tuesday to formulate a mandate for the deployment until 2024, but to start with an “entry into the exit” from next year. A full withdrawal will take about a year, according to previous estimates by military planners.

With this compromise, a difference of opinion between Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who wanted a continuation, and the more critical Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), seemed to be defused. Recently there had been repeated disputes between the military rulers in Mali and the UN mission MINUSMA, for which Germany provides soldiers. Mali, with a population of around 20 million, has experienced three military coups since 2012. Since the most recent coup in May 2021, the country has been led by an interim military government.

protection of the civilian population

Various states have already withdrawn from the UN mission. Last week Britain announced the withdrawal of its Minusma troops. As one of the most important participants, France has already ended its mission – this tore a large gap in the military equipment of the UN mission.

At a UN ministerial meeting on peacekeeping in Seoul a good year ago, Germany promised to provide a helicopter unit for the transport and care of the wounded as part of the MINUSMA mission until 2024.

The UN mission serves to protect the civilian population in Mali. It is considered to be the Bundeswehr’s most dangerous mission abroad at the moment. The Bundeswehr is currently involved with around 1,100 soldiers in the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, which has been stationed in Mali since 2013.







A military government that has close ties to Russia has been in power in Mali since last year. Around a thousand Russian mercenaries are said to be in the country. The work of the UN troops is difficult under the ruling military junta. Currently, all flights, whether by transport planes, helicopters or drones, must be approved in advance by the Malian government. This release often does not take place or only with a very long delay.

At the end of June, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for the mission, initially for a further year. In total, more than 17,550 soldiers, police officers, civilian employees and volunteers are deployed for MINUSMA. Chad, Bangladesh and Egypt provide the largest military contingents.