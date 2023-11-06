Profits after taxes amounted to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the six months to the end of September from year to year, according to a Ryanair statement.

The Dublin-based company confirmed that it will begin paying regular dividends for the first time in its history.

The announcement comes in light of the strong recovery of the aviation sector, after it suffered huge losses at the beginning of the decade when Covid caused air traffic to stop around the world.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We want to thank these shareholders for their support during a very difficult time.”

The company announced “the first regular distribution of profits amounting to 400 million euros” in two equal installments in February and September next year.

In the years before that, Ryanair had reported that it expected to pay about 25 percent of its net profits as dividends.

Dividend announcements and expectations of record annual profits, despite adverse conditions, helped raise Ryanair shares by 6 percent to 16.12 euros on the Dublin market.

O’Leary explained that the airline’s full-year outlook “remains largely based on the absence of any unexpected adverse events – such as Ukraine or Gaza – between now and the end of March.”

The company confirmed in its statement that its profits rose in the first half “thanks to a strong Easter in the first quarter, record air traffic in the summer, and high prices that balanced the rise in fuel costs.”

Air traffic recorded an 11 percent growth to 105 million passengers, while the average ticket price rose by almost a quarter.

O’Leary reported that the company expects net profits for the full year worth between 1.85 billion and 2.05 billion euros, an expectation based on the assumption of moderate losses during the winter.