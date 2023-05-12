Also with The Last Of Us the effects of the writers’ strike in Hollywood are palpable. According to magazine variety the casting for the second season of the popular HBO series has been suspended for the time being.

Because there is no script yet because scriptwriters are on strike, actors auditioned with text from the video game of the same name, according to an insider. The Last Of Us is based on. In the end, it was decided to stop doing that.

It is not clear to what extent the series will be delayed. The hope is to start shooting the second series in early 2024.

Stranger Things

Several productions are affected by the strike. Such are the recordings of TV series Stranger Things (Netflix) shut down and preparing to Game of Thronesspinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms discontinued. Shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are still being filmed.

Scriptwriters have been on strike since last week. They do this for a better wage and because they want to negotiate rules with studios regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation of scripts and screenplays.

