The head of the State of Law Coalition appeared carrying a machine gun, while he was surrounded by a number of gunmen who also surrounded his house.

Some sources said that al-Maliki took to the street after al-Sadr called on his supporters to withdraw, after they stormed the parliament building.

Al-Maliki’s move to take up arms and to document the matter through pictures was seen as a message of “challenge” or a sign of readiness for confrontation, in light of the continued protests of the Sadrist movement.

Hundreds of al-Sadr’s supporters entered the Iraqi parliament’s headquarters and the rooms of the special committees, where they chanted slogans in support of al-Sadr and against the forces of the “coordinating framework” backed by Iran.

Al-Maliki had condemned the intrusion, describing it as a blatant violation of the right to demonstrate, while the political crisis in the country deepened.

The tension between al-Maliki and al-Sadr has increased recently, following the publication of audio leaks of the head of the “State of Law Coalition” attacking al-Sadr, describing him as a murderer and other “slanderous” labels.

Message to Maliki

The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, called on the demonstrators to adhere to the peaceful demonstrations, and to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone.

Al-Kazemi said in a statement: “We call on our protesting sons to abide by their peacefulness, to preserve public and private property, and to the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting them in accordance with the regulations and laws, and to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone.”

“The security forces will be committed to protecting state institutions and international missions, and preventing any disruption to security and order,” he added.

Al-Sadr called on his supporters to withdraw, and said it was a message to the corrupt.

Al-Sadr said in a statement: “A revolution of reform and rejection of oppression and corruption. Your message has arrived, dear friends. You have terrified the corrupt. A pitcher of ears, pray two units of prayer and promises to your homes safely.”