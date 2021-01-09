ZFor the first time, according to a media report, a Republican senator joined calls for President Donald Trump to step down. Lisa Murkowski, who represents Alaska in the House of Parliament, said, according to the Anchorage Daily News, “I want him to step down. I want him out.” Trump has “done enough damage”.

According to the newspaper, Murkowski also questioned her own future as a Republican. She wants to make this dependent on whether the party still stands behind the president after the storm of radical Trump supporters on the Capitol last Wednesday. “If the Republican Party is nothing more than Trump’s party, then I seriously ask myself whether this is the party for me,” said the 63-year-old.

Declaration of incapacity

As the first Republican MP in the House of Representatives – the other chamber of parliament – Adam Kinzinger demanded the removal of Trump on Thursday using the 25th amendment to the constitution. The amendment enables the vice-president and a cabinet majority to declare the head of state incapable of office. Several Republican senators had distanced themselves from Trump after storming the Capitol, but none of them publicly called for his resignation in front of Murkowski.

Murkowski also went into court sharply with Trump’s political record. As president, he did not focus on the corona pandemic, she criticized. “He either played golf or raged in the Oval Office and threw everyone who was loyal and loyal to the wolves.” Trump only wants to stay in the White House “for his ego,” said Murkowski. “He’s got to get out. He’s got to do the good, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing any good.”

President-elect Joe Biden is slated to take over from Trump on January 20. Leading Democrats in Congress are calling for Trump to be dismissed before the change of office because of the violent storming of the parliament building on Wednesday.