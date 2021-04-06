A great controversy has been taking place in the art scene in Egypt since Sunday evening, when the company producing the series “The King”, in which the artist Amr Youssef presents the story of Ahmose, announced the cessation of filming the work.

Where the decision came due to the campaign that affected the series, and criticized the amount of inaccuracies that appeared in its official promo, which prompted the producing company to form an urgent committee of specialists in antiquities and sociology to decide on the written script, and to take the appropriate decision even if the decision was to prevent the show of the series. In the month of Ramadan.

The decision caused a state of controversy, as some of the drama makers tried to defend the series, and gave its makers the opportunity to present the series to the audience that has the right to praise or criticize, and it is the only one who evaluates the artwork.

Others praised the decision, so that if there were errors in it, the series would not cause distorting historical information among the generations, and if a series was presented that deals with an important period of history, it must be properly presented.

However, what was surprising in the matter was the interference of the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan in the crisis indirectly, when he announced the introduction of the character “Ahmose” played by his colleague Amr Youssef through a movie.

Ramadan used a video clip by archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who was talking about the fact that Muhammad Ramadan was the owner of the appropriate features to present the character “Ahmose”.

Therefore, Ramadan announced that he had prepared a film about King Ahmose and presented it in a manner appropriate to be shown next year. This disturbed some and considered it unworthy in light of the crisis that a fellow artist is going through at the same time.