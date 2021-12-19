Travis Patenaude has been dubbed “the dog photographer” and his latest adventure was a trip from Chicago to Seville to spend ten days in a shelter with over five hundred dogs. During his stay in the kennel he photographed some breeds of the refuge’s guests, such as the Galgo and Podencos, for a total of 2500 images.

He likes to photograph and save animals in distress, and often tells that animals and photography are his greatest passions. When he left the Fundacion Benjamin Mehnert in Seville, an association that deals with abandoned and abused dogs, he did so on the day when a large transport of dogs was underway to Germany, Belgium and France to find a new home and of new families forever.

His goal was to document the farewell between the workers and employees of the shelter and the dogs of the facility, with whom they had established a beautiful relationship of affection. The staff who work for the association were very fond of these animals and greeting them was very difficult for everyone. After documenting the highlights of the departure with images, especially from the emotional point of view of the staff and the dogs, Travis returned to Madrid to take the flight back to Chicago.

But before leaving, the man decided that he would bring with him four Galgo dogs from the shelter. They are called Pumba, Minon, Andre and Mago. All four were adopted and now have a new sister named Gretta and a new brother named Cubano.

