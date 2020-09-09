Well-known Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been entertaining fans through his films for the past several years. Anurag is known for his reality based films for a long time because his films reflect the mirror of society. Perhaps that’s why the number of people who like his films is in crores.

Gorakhpur-born Anurag Kashyap has so far made many brilliant films like ‘Dev D’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gulal’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and ‘Manmargiya’. But the road to reach here was not so easy. Anurag’s father was the chief engineer in the electricity department. His father was a government employee, so Anurag’s childhood did not stop in any one city. Anurag Kashyap did his schooling from Dehradun and Gwalior, after which he graduated from Hansraj College, Delhi University, where he got a chance to participate in the theater group ‘Jan Natya Manch’.

After completing graduation, Anurag Kashyap arrived in Mumbai to try his luck with 5 thousand rupees in his pocket. When the money ran out, he had to spend many nights sleeping on the streets. After much struggle, he got work in the famous Prithvi Theater in Mumbai. Then Anurag’s luck supported him when in 1998 Manoj Bajpayee suggested his name to Ram Gopal Varma for film writing, after which Anurag got the opportunity to write the story of the film ‘Satya’ (Satya) with Saurabh Shukla. The film proved to be a huge hit. After this film, Anurag never looked back in his career.