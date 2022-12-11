Protesters were instructed not to shout for the president and avoid using the term “military intervention”

President’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a demonstration in front of the CMSE (Southeastern Military Command), in São Paulo, this Saturday (10.Dec.2022). As in the act carried out hours before in Brasília (DF), the demonstrators asked for the Chief Executive to remain in office with the help of the Armed Forces.

O Power360 found that protest organizers asked supporters to avoid using the name president. Another guideline was about not using banners asking for military intervention.

The act in São Paulo failed to comply with the 2 requests. At one point during the demonstrations, people shouted: “Armed Forces, pay attention, we want Bolsonaro president of the nation”🇧🇷 More isolated, protesters carried signs asking the military to carry out a coup. A child held a sign with the phrase “Military intervention. Bolsonaro in power”🇧🇷

The change in behavior may be a reaction to Bolsonaro’s reappearance at the Palácio da Alvorada. On Friday (9.10), the president spoke for the first time to demonstrators at the entrance to the official residence since the end of the 2nd round. “I have been silent for practically 40 days. It hurts. It hurts in the Soul”said the head of the federal executive.

Accompanied by former ministers Gilson Machado and Braga Netto, Bolsonaro also stated that “everything will be alright” on a “opportune moment”🇧🇷 The Chief Executive said he owed loyalty to the Brazilian people and that he had never seen a population take to the streets before for a president to remain in power. He further declared that they will win “within the 4 lines of the Constitution”🇧🇷

This Saturday (10.10), supporters in São Paulo also asked Bolsonaro to use the security forces to order the arrest of congressmen and ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). According to voters of the current president, these would have contributed to an alleged electoral fraud that led to his defeat for the PT candidate, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawhich will be certified by the Electoral Court on Monday (12.Dec).

Bolsonaristas also displayed messages asking for help from the Army and criticizing the press. One of them asked for the American broadcaster to come Fox News to the country. The channel is the most watched in the US with a focus on politics. According to supporters of the president, “Brazilians no longer trust the media”🇧🇷

Prayer in Brasilia

The protest against the result of the elections held this Saturday (10.10) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, had fewer people than normally attend events with the same objective. In posters and speeches in the sound car, Bolsonaro was also mentioned. The demonstrators prayed for the head of state and even announced that the demonstration would be attended by the president. The Chief Executive did not attend.

🇧🇷Place angels now to protect that man that the Lord placed representing you in this nation as the greatest authority, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. We pray for his home, for his family and for his life.”said the prayer led by an announcer on top of the sound car.

On the banners hanging from the electric trio, it was possible to read criticisms of President-elect Lula with the words: “The thief does not go up the ramp”🇧🇷 In another, a request for the Armed Forces “honor the sword”🇧🇷

In addition, there were also direct messages to Bolsonaro with a sign saying: “Brazil is with you, president! 27 white stars will not bow down to one red star.”🇧🇷

Present at the protest, indigenous people said prayers and danced in the middle of the lawn and chiefs spoke on top of the electric trio.