A 10-year-old boy surprised on October 20, 2021, after approaching the pope during the general audience. The little boy put the pontiff to the test, played with him and tried to remove his skullcap.

As expected, the tender moment went viral. However, for the mother of Paolo Bonavita It was more than an approach. She defines it as miracle.

Bonavita was a boy suffering from epilepsy and autism.

As reported by her mother, Elsa morra, the child’s health was getting worse and worse, to the point that many specialists feared that it was a brain tumor.

However, that unexpected action led Paolo Bonavita to improve miraculously, as Elsa Morra informed the ACI Group.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a miracle, for us, for my family”Said the boy’s mother.

How was Paolo Bonavita’s unexpected visit to Pope Francis?

According to the images of the video that was shared on social networks, the 10-year-old boy interrupted the audience.

He repeatedly tried to take the pope’s skullcap from him. What’s more, he didn’t get off the altar until he was given one for his own use.

Pope Francis, in Sunday Angelus prayer.

And, although for millions of viewers this was nothing more than a funny and tender act, Paolo Bonavita’s mother took it as something more transcendental and spiritual. She told her anecdote to the Catholic newspaper ‘ACI Prensa’.

“Paolo didn’t have the strength to go up. In fact, when Paolo goes down the stairs he needs a support, a hand or a handrail, but that day he was able to go up alone. He stumbled a little, two or three times, but immediately had the instinct to get back up. The Lord was with him that day, very close, he had shaken his hand, I am convinced ”, Elsa said.

According to the footage, the collaborator of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, Bishop Leonardo Sapienza, got up from his chair and gave it to Paolo.

The hearing followed its normal course. However, the presence of the child captivated the pilgrims who were in the enclosure.

When it was the pope’s turn to speak, the pontiff recalled the episode with Paolo and noted “I remembered what Jesus said about the spontaneity and freedom of children, when this child had the freedom to approach and move as if he were at home (…) And Jesus tells us: ‘You too, if you do not behave like children, you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven’ “.

In addition, the Holy Father, too, greeted Elsa Morra. He took her hand and said: “Signora, force! (Madam, force !, in Spanish) The impossible does not exist for you. I will be close to you in prayer. Keep going. You have done so much for your son. You are a super mom”.

What happened after the meeting?

The mother indicated that the closeness that Paolo had with the pope, helped so that her son had better medical results.

Pope Francis welcomed the child with open arms and was willing to play with him.

According to the aforementioned media, “Elsa received a phone call the night of that day, October 20, to ask her to take Paolo for tests the next day in her hometown of Bari.”

Well, the specialists were extremely concerned about the child’s health.

However, despite the experts’ concern, Paolo’s mother was confident that something good was going to happen.

And it was so. In fact, doctors were shocked to see the improvements in the 10-year-old.

“In two weeks the level of prolactin from Paolo it dropped to 26, which is another 80 points less ”, Elsa explained to ‘ACI Prensa’.

Fortunately, the change favored Paolo and prevented a risky procedure from being performed. As detailed by the media, it was a surgery likely to render him invalid or even cause death.

