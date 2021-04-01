Horst Seehofer does not want to be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. In doing so, it should not be about the means itself, but rather: “no paternalism”.

Berlin – politicians should be vaccinated as a confidence-building measure. This proposal is not new. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) apparently finds this idea even better now, when Astrazeneca is so criticized. How picture reports, he is said to have asked his ministerial colleagues over 60 to be vaccinated at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) firmly rejects this: “The answer to Jens Spahn’s request is: No!”, Seehofer said picture. “I will not allow myself to be patronized.” He was therefore not interested in evaluating the vaccine itself.

More soon