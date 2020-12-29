It was reported early this morning that Ram Charan, a well-known superstar of South Cinema, has been found to be corona positive and now the news is that his cousin Varun Tej konidela has also become corona infected. Actor Varun has given this information to his fans and fans by tweeting. However, there is no reason to panic, both of them had minor symptoms, after which both had tests done and now their report has been found positive.

Celebrate Christmas together

Varun Tej Konidela and his cousin Ram Charan both attended the Christmas party together. After which now both corona positives have been found. This party was given by Varun Tej’s sister Niharika. Who has recently been married to actor Chaitanya. While informing himself of being corona, Varun wrote that he is in quarantine after getting corona infected but he will soon be among the fans.

Ram Charan had tweeted in the morning

On the morning before Varun, actor Ram Charan had tweeted and informed himself about being coronavirus. And they were also advised to conduct tests for those who came in contact with them. In fact, in the party where Ram Chacharan and Varun arrived, more stars like Allu Arjun arrived.

Everyone enjoyed the Christmas party. A lot of people are also seen in the picture together and now there is a danger of coronavirus on everyone.

Ramcharan has also been seen in Hindi films

Talking about Ramcharan, he is a known name of South as well as he has also appeared in Hindi films. He was in Zanjeer with Priyanka Chopra opposite him. However, the film did not do as expected.