The implementation of reforms that have already been agreed is also taking too long: “It is time to resolutely implement the ‘turning point’ at home as well.”

Both propose in the eight-page paper that internal security should be anchored in the constitution as a joint task of the federal and state governments. Mihalic and von Notz also demand more resources and personnel, for example to monitor top threats. The police and intelligence services should work more closely together. Non-German threats must be consistently deported. The Green Party experts are critical of stationary border controls, but they suggest mobile internal border controls. The gun law must also be reformed.

“We need a federally coordinated enforcement offensive for arrest warrants,” the paper also states. “We cannot accept that around 170,000 arrest warrants have not been executed in Germany at the moment, a good 14,000 of them for violent crimes.” If serious crimes are not punished, the state loses its authority.

The leaders of the traffic light coalition are currently working on a catalogue of measures which, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will then be discussed with the states and the Union.

#Solingen #Greens #criticise #Faeser #demand #turning #point #country