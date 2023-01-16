The most rain fell in South Holland, Utrecht, Flevoland, Gelderland and Drenthe. According to Berend van Straaten, meterologist at Weerplaza, the area around Dordrecht had to endure a lot. “More than 140 millimeters fell there. This has caused a lot of flooding in recent days. The same applies to Apeldoorn.”

The least rain fell in East Brabant, Limburg and Zeeland. About 60 to 80 millimeters, according to data from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, based on 260 weather stations in our country.