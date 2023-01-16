The proverb ‘after rain comes sunshine’ becomes reality this week. After more than four weeks of heavy rainfall, it will be drier this week. The sun even shines regularly.
Heavy rain, high water levels and nuisance. It has been the order of the day lately. The precipitation counter was 130 millimeters after sixteen days on Monday, while the average for the entire month of January is 72.
The sun even shines regularly. That will benefit many people
The most rain fell in South Holland, Utrecht, Flevoland, Gelderland and Drenthe. According to Berend van Straaten, meterologist at Weerplaza, the area around Dordrecht had to endure a lot. “More than 140 millimeters fell there. This has caused a lot of flooding in recent days. The same applies to Apeldoorn.”
The least rain fell in East Brabant, Limburg and Zeeland. About 60 to 80 millimeters, according to data from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, based on 260 weather stations in our country.
Wet snow
The cause of the wet weather was low pressure areas that formed over the Atlantic Ocean. The worst is now over. Van Straaten assures that it will be a lot drier this week. “The sun even shines regularly. That will benefit a lot of people.”
According to him, the weather will take on a wintry character. It’s getting colder, about 3 to 5 degrees. There is a chance of winter showers with wet snow on Wednesday evening and Thursday. “But we do not see the rainy days as we have had them in the prospects for the time being.”
Still water shortage
The heavy rainfall has now solved the water shortage in the center and west of the Netherlands. In the east, they could still use some rain, says Odyl Zwienenberg of the Vechtstromen Water Board in Twente, the Vechtdal and Southeast Drenthe. “In the southern part of our working area, the shortage is still 118 millimeters. In mid-September that was still 340 millimeters. It has dropped quite a bit in the past month, but that doesn’t mean it’s up to par. We hope that there will be some precipitation before the growing season starts on April 1.”
According to Zwienenberg, the water board is currently making every effort to retain water so that it can penetrate the ground and thus raise the groundwater level. “But that is not possible everywhere, because it should not cause a nuisance. We have to apply customization.”
We hope that there will be some precipitation before the growing season starts April 1
