They met right in the Mediaset studios, when he chose her for men and women. And they started a family. Just in a Mediaset program Aldo Palmeri and Alessia Cammarota announce the third child. Guests of Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo the couple said not only that they are pregnant, but also revealed the name of the little one: in fact, she will be called Matthias.

Third child on the way for the couple born in the Canale 5 studios. And it will once again be a boy. Aldo Palmeri and Alessia Cammarota are, in fact, already parents of two children, Niccolò and Leonardo, who are now preparing to become Mattia’s older brothers.

Guests of the latest episode of Verissimo, Aldo Palmeri and Alessia Cammarota told Silvia Toffanin how love for men and women was born, how they overcame his betrayal, which seemed to have ended the relationship, and also about pregnancies of her, unfortunately with an abortion passed today with the happy news.

And it will be once again a blue bow. A month ago via Instagram, the couple announced Alessia’s third pregnancy. And even the baby’s sex had been revealed on social networks, but her name was not yet known.

There pair of men and women he entrusted his two eldest sons, Niccolò and Leonardo, with the task of announcing the arrival of another boy in their home. Little boy who also already has a name: he will be called Niccolò.

Mattia will be born this summer, 9 years after the beginning of the love between Aldo and Alessia, born in a television program also on Canale 5: he was the tronista of Men and women by Maria De Filippi and she the chosen suitor in the end.

Two years ago Alessia had a miscarriage in the fifth month of pregnancy and it was hard. But today the couple is happy for the arrival of Mattia.