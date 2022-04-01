For a long time, Sabrina Cereseto chased that dream of motherhood. Finally a little frog is growing in his tummy

Sabrina Cereseto is a well-known yotuber much followed on social networks and known under the pseudonym of LaSabriGamer. In a recent post published on her official profile, she revealed that she is pregnant. In a short time, she received over 78,000 reactions and over 3,000 comments from all those who wanted to send her a message of affection.

You may not know how long we wanted you yet, but we are sure you will soon notice. Mom, dad and all the uncles of Italy are waiting for you, the emotion is indescribable! ❤️ Ah, mom also adds that if you make her sleep at night she thanks you so much. 😂 We look forward to seeing you in our hearts. 🐸 October is not far away 🌈 Thank you for choosing us ❤️.

Shortly after, the youtuber published a second post where she showed hers for the first time growing tummy:

2 weeks ago the tummy started showing up, here I was in the ninth week, last day of the second month. This is the first photo where you see our toad, I like it so much! 🥰🐸 My body and my face are changing a lot in these first 3 months. ❤️

Sabrina Cereseto could not get pregnant

Last year, the former model Sabrina Cereseto had published a long clip on social media, to explain to her numerous followers why could not have children.

Together with his partner Alessio, he had tried to fulfill his great desire for a long time, but each time another disappointment came. She underwent several tests and the doctors had explained that the cause of her could be linked to an illness from papilloma virus contracted in the past and that perhaps the same could have obstructed the tubes. A hypothesis that she, however, she had not yet received no certain confirmation.

LaSabri not only wanted to vent by sharing intimate details of her life, but she wanted to to encourage all women like her.

Today, after chasing her for a long time, the youtuber will finally be able to discover the beauty of maternityteaching everyone that we must never lose hope.

Sabrina Cereseto became famous on youtuber thanks to the videos and gameplay of her favorite games and hers friendly, extroverted And funny personality.