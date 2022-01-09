Home page world

Hohenschwangau Castle early on Sunday morning behind piled snow. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Dress warmly: Snowfall is hardly to be expected on Monday. But it gets really cold in the following nights. Severe frost is the order of the day.

Offenbach – After some heavy snowfalls on the weekend in Germany, hardly any snow falls on Monday – and if so, then especially in the eastern low mountain ranges and in the south-east.

“The rest of the country, however, comes under the influence of high pressure,” said meteorologist Tobias Reinartz from the German Weather Service in Offenbach on Sunday. “The result: the weather calmed down and sometimes crisp, cold nights.”

On Tuesday night, meteorologists expect minus five degrees in the east, in the Eifel and in the southern German mountainous region, and in the following nights it will also be so cold in the south. “When it clears up about snow, even severe frost below minus ten degrees is in it.”

Above 400 meters there was widespread snow on Sunday in the center and south-east of Germany. In many places, 20 to 30 centimeters were measured over 600 meters in the morning – and it continued to snow in the low mountain range and the Alps into the afternoon. dpa