The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that administers the Oscars, said Wednesday it had asked actor Will Smith to leave the Oscars after he slapped fellow comedian Chris Rock, but he refused.

“While we wish to make clear that Smith was asked to leave the show but declined, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently,” the academy said in a statement.

In its statement, the academy added, its board of directors began considering “disciplinary action against Will Smith for violating the academy’s policies, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or dangerous behavior, and undermining the integrity of the academy.”

Such action could include suspension or even expulsion of Will Smith from the Academy.

The statement said the academy sent Smith at least 15 days’ notice that its board of directors would vote on the violations he committed and the penalties that might be imposed on him, within a deadline that would give the representative “an opportunity to be heard through a written response.”

The famous American actor Will Smith apologized to his colleague Chris Rock, on Monday, for slapping him during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Smith described his behavior as “unacceptable and unforgivable”.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, on Monday condemned actor Will Smith’s slapping of host Chris Rock, and said it had launched a formal review of the incident.

Smith sped up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife. Less than an hour later, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard” or “King Richard”.

Video clips of the huge ceremony spread like wildfire on the communication sites, while the slap provoked global reactions between supporters and opponents of the situation.