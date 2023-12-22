Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 21:43

Federal deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) filed this Thursday, 21st, a bill to allow all members of the National Congress to carry firearms. The initiative aims, according to the justification of the text, to protect parliamentarians, as they “may become favorite targets of unbalanced people in search of notoriety.”

In his argument, the author also states that political debates “often go beyond the walls.” And in this case, according to him, “radical behavior can occur with threats of physical aggression and even attacks on life.”

The text was presented one day after federal deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) slapped federal deputy Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) in the face, and called federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) a 'faggot'.

The text of the project also proposes that the legislative assemblies and the District Chamber decide directly whether or not their members will be able to carry firearms.

Senate shooting

The Federal Senate has already been the scene of a tragedy involving a firearm. On December 4, 1963, then senator Arnon de Melo (PDC), father of former president Fernando Collor, shot the senator against Silvestre Péricles de Góis Monteiro (PST), his arch-rival in Alagoas politics.

The projectile ended up hitting José Kairala (PSD), a senator from Acre, just 39 years old, who had held the position since July 4 of that same year.

Because of this episode that shocked public opinion at the time, the following day a ban on carrying weapons within the premises of the National Congress was voted on. Since then, even parliamentarians who carry weapons cannot be armed in the building.