April 14 begins in Catamarca the trial against the priest Juan de Dios Gutiérrez, reported in 2015 for sexually abusing a teenager when he was 16 years old. At this time the Church tried to stop the cause and the girl’s family had to move because of the harassment.

It was Alejandra, Agustina’s mother, who denounced the priest Juan de Dios Gutiérrez, the father Juan, as they called him in Belén, a not-so-small town located 350 kilometers from the capital of Catamarca. This priest coordinated the group Jovenes Unidos por Amor a Cristo, to which Agustina was going.

“I am a survivor of ecclesiastical abuse, and together with my mother we undertook this daily struggle. From that day that she denounced the priest Juan, the attacks did not stopAs if we were to blame To such an extent that we had to leave that place, leaving our home and affections “, says the young woman who is about to turn 22 years old.

The family says that the Belén community never supported them with the complaint against the priest, who said they were liars. And that the psychiatric expertise on the priest was overwhelming: “Obsessive traits and a level of paranoid anxiety predominate”, “narcissistic personality and psychopathic type”, “manipulated the victim to the point of nullifying or destroying subjectivity”,

From suspicion to confirmation

“Agustina had changed a lot. I noticed her differently those months when she went to the parish to meet with that youth group. I came home showing hate towards her dad and her sisters. That was at the beginning, then his anger was with me, he hardly spoke to me, he did not share meals with us, “says Alejandra.

“The priest told me that my father was a bad father, because he had separated from us, that he had separated from my mother and that my sisters were selfish. And that my family was useless. He told me that he was going to be my father, that he was God on Earth, until he abused me. I did not know how to tell it, fear and despair entered me. He threatened me and told me not to say anything, that God approved of everything he did to me. And that with a confession everything was clean“, says Agustina.

“It was a morning in October 2015 that my daughter gave no more, fainted at school, and had to be rushed to hospital. I always suspected that something was happening to him in that place in the parish of Bethlehem. That day I went home to look for clothes to take him and I found his computer open on the bed, it was on and the chat was open. There were the threats from the priest. The last connection at 4 in the morning. I was left blind, with tears in my eyes, there was the evidence I needed and all the horror that my daughter suffered: threats, photos, and more than five thousand messages that described the sexual, physical and psychological abuse towards Agustina“, Alejandra details.

“He said very ugly things that I never felt. The priest told me that just by picking up the phone could make us all disappear. I wanted to die, I was hospitalized several times with psychological treatments, “adds Agustina.

The family had an unexpected battle in the town, against society: “They called us liars. We started marching, with the family. The priest was detained for 45 days, until they paid for his departure, And there was a triumphant march of support towards him. It was a great helplessness, a knot in the stomach, and there I promised my daughter that there would be justice, “says Alejandra.

They connected with the Ecclesiastical Abuse Survivors Network of Argentina, which supported them. They met survivors and a psychologist. The fear was disappearing. The case went to trial. “It was a great triumph. But why does it have to be like this?” Asks Alejandra.

“After almost six years, knowing that there was a trial date was a bit of a relief. I think if there is justice I will be free, but it was and will continue to be a battle against power, they keep attacking me like it was my fault, a judge even said that my case was not relevant. I know it is not my fault, memories and nightmares haunt me, but I know that I am not alone, now I am safe, “says Agustina.

The trial for abuse against priest Gutiérrez begins on April 14

“From the first moment they tried to hide. They asked me to be quiet,” says the mother to Clarion-. We go through so many appeals and postponements of the legal process, it shouldn’t be this way, why so much delay? I see inequality and the power that the Church has in all that“.

“The trial for me is a very important achievement because we are going to show that we never lied, as we had been told. What we are going to see is the overwhelming evidence that exists. Reaching this stage is a tremendous achievement and get justice done, which is what I promised my daughter from the beginning, “says Alejandra.

“In addition to promising justice to my daughter, I told her that it was not only for her but for all the victims. Only in Catamarca there are two more denounced priests. Justice should be the same for everyone, but we have a judicial system that has a lot of power, such as ecclesiastical power. I ask for Justice for my daughter Agustina and for my whole family because we all suffer it in the same way, like my parents, my brothers and my closest affections, Justice is for everyone. I want the judges to really punish whoever committed this crime, because it is a crime, They have told us to forgive sin, but this is a crime, an atrocious crime, ”continues the mother. And that my daughter’s freedom is restored, that my daughter Agustina returns, always cheerful, the one who does not fall, that she loves life, because I saved her several times from taking her life. I want justice for all and that there is not one more Agustina “.

Support from organizations

“We denounce the scenario of defenselessness, violation and precariousness of the guarantees and the most fundamental rights, a consequence of the act as an obstacle, delay and patriarchal the judicial system, of those who have been victims of abuse by the clergy and had the courage to denounce, “says a statement from the Network of Survivors of Ecclesiastical Abuses of Argentina.

“We repudiate the clergy of Catamarca and the entire leadership of the Catholic Church, for their corporate actions in defense of abusers; that coerces the victims and their families, trying to keep the silence in exchange for money, By moving the abuser, who is never separated from the ecclesiastical structure, but quite the opposite, he is protected socially, politically and financially, through the resources provided by the power that the Church holds in our Province. We also denounce the pintimidation, abuse and systematic cover-up of the Diocese“continues the note.

As part of her therapy, Agustina began making works of art.

“The slow judicial action perpetuates, maintains in force and increases the emotional damage of the Survivor, her family and affective group, since it is the response of the State – represented by the Court – who repairs the damage, if there is a punishment – it continues the notice-. A fair sentence, is to say to the Survivor, and to the entire Society, I BELIEVE YOU, This IS an aberrant crime and is punishable. It is the only way to end impunity and to sow never again. “

“For all this and considering that he is the first abuser priest prosecuted in our Province, we demand that the Criminal Sentencing Chamber No. 3 composed of judges Raquel Olmi, Jorge Palacios and Marcelo Soria an exemplary sentence, and with a gender perspective, with effective and immediate compliance. We demand the separation of Church and State, and the impartiality of Justice “, he concludes.

