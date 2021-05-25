Six years have passed since the last time the Kirchner family appointed authorities in Hotesur SA, the hotel firm investigated for money laundering. Within weeks of returning to regain management of the company, the lawyer Carlos Beraldi informed the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) that an ordinary meeting was held in which Florencia Kirchner was appointed as alternate director, a position she held in 2014 and 2015.

The vice president’s daughter is being prosecuted for money laundering operations in the cases known as Hotesur and Los Sauces and she always claimed to be outside the operation of family firms. These cases are submitted to oral proceedings but with an uncertain starting date.

A harsh report from the controller of Hotesur (owner of the Alto Calafate hotel), Daniel Altman, indicated that there was in the company an “inefficient operation of the hotel” (Alto Calafate), on which the shareholders have never expressed themselves “.

At the time of substantiating that conclusion, the auditor said that the hotel’s profitability is “well below the market, according to the information that I documented. “

Florencia Kirchner, in one of her photos on her Instagram account. (IG: florenciakf)

At the discretion of the controller, Alto Calafate charged an “absurd monthly rent” in the 2018/2019 season. The rental figure was even lower than that paid by Lázaro Báez, who was the first person responsible for operating the Kirchner hotels through his company Valle Miter SRL.

To discuss this, Altman assured that all this time a “representative of the shareholders was lacking, despite my summons, to contribute his analysis to an issue that, if it is true that there are two different companies Idea and Hotesur, it could harm Hotesur’s interests“. The shareholders or their representation” were always absent on these relevant issues, “he said.

It is that Hotesur SA remained headless until last week, when in an ordinary assembly new authorities were appointed. As president, a position that Romina Mercado -daughter of Alicia Kirchner- was able to occupy, Sebastian Jose Sanchez, and as alternate director to Florencia Kirchner.

To date, no authorities had been appointed, because under Maximo Kirchner and his sister they refused to do so before the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ) under the excuse that they considered themselves victims of political persecution.

The hotel that runs the firm Hotesur, owned by the Kirchner family.

It was only a week ago that in ordinary assembly, Florencia Kirchner was reappointed to a position she held in 2014 and 2015, and to some extent ended up involving her in the file where laundering maneuvers were investigated for 80 million pesos.

In addition, in the framework of this file where the focus was placed on the business of the hotel firm is that Justice kidnapped six million dollars that were in a savings account in the name of Florencia Kirchner. In the investigation it was argued that it failed to explain the origin of that money, that It remains heat-sealed and under judicial custody at the Central Bank.

Laundering accusations

During the investigation of the Hotesur case, the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita He argued that a money laundering scheme was set up “based on hotel activity” seeking to give it “a certain appearance of legitimacy”, which ensured they could declare those funds before the Anticorruption Office and before the Treasury “hiding their true origin” supposedly illicit.

Máximo and Florencia Kirchner participated in this supposed scheme, according to the indictment. The national deputy was identified as the “organizer” of the illicit association. As president of the firm, on behalf of the companies, he made the acquisition of properties, signed and cashed checks with which the funds were channeled, signed lease contracts, and all other acts for the purpose of setting up, executing and sustaining the association. criminal, benefiting in turn with its produced “.

For his part, after the death of Nestor Kirchner, his daughter joined Los Sauces, and provided “its endorsement and approval of the illegal operation that his parents and brother had been developing through his father’s companies and personal assets ”.

It was also argued in the prosecution that, as vice president of the real estate company and employee of the same, Florencia “dealt with the acquisition of properties and withdrew money that had previously been applied to hotel and real estate activities under which the organization recycled illicit funds ”.

In March of last year, the daughter of the vice president made a discharge on social networks, where She accused the government of Mauricio Macri and the federal justice of making her sick. She remained in Cuba for more than a year under medical treatment.

“Every time the macrismo generated a new collapse, I knew that it was a week of my name defamed everywhere, of the orangutans of Justice entering my house and doing with me what they wanted, outside of any legal framework,” said Florencia Kirchner and He added at that time: “It had become a systematic plan. They made me sick, yes, but they never made me hate my name.”

