The yellow ball will fly, driven by professionals who dream of climbing to the ATP World Tour circuit, through the skies of a region with tennis tradition and culture thanks to the ATP Challenger Jumbo Open presented by the Mayor of Rionegro, a tournament organized by Euforia Agencia Deportiva.

ATP Challenger in Rionegro

In addition to Jumbo, the main sponsor, until now the Mayor of Rionegro, Burger King, Electrolit, Farmacia Pasteur and Centro Comercial San Nicolás have joined as allies.



This contest will bring together professional tennis players ranked between 239 and 437 in the world ranking from more than 10 countries on the clay courts of Club Campestre in Llanogrande.

In the singles box, 32 players will compete and 16 couples in the doubles. The qualifying round will have 24 players and will distribute six places for the main draw. Tennis players of various ages and styles will participate, all passionate and eager to grow, gain rhythm and experience with their sights set on collecting ATP points. This path has as its goal the highest sphere of high performance tennis.

The most important tennis players that are in the entry list of the main draw, published on June 5, are the Argentines Frederick Delbonisranked 239 and who reached the 33rd place in the world, Francisco Comesanain box 241 and santiago rodriguez, in the 245 of the world. Two other tennis players that make up the main poster are the Argentine Guido Andreozzi and the Australian Gerald Melzer, who have reached vanguard positions at the top of professionalism, 68 and 70 in the world respectively.

This is the second ATP Challenger level tournament —the step prior to the ATP World Tour that holds enormous value within the professional tennis circuit— to be organized in Colombia in 2023. Alejandro Falla, a Colombian tennis legend, in 2012 became 48 in the world, currently a coach and businessman, is the director of the contest.

Alejandro Falla, captain of Colombia in the Davis Cup.

“We are very happy and excited. A tournament of this category was needed in the region. This is the beginning of a new stage. It is an impulse and influences positively, especially in childhood and youth. That happened to me when I was little, when I saw tournaments like this it motivated me a lot”, says Falla, who was a finalist in two ATP tournaments (Bogotá 2013 and Halle 2014), he won eleven ATP Challenger titles, eight of them in Colombia. Today he works as a coach, Davis Cup captain and businessman.

“To all the fans in Antioquia and in Colombia, we invite you to come, enjoy and support the dreams of many tennis players that can be achieved little by little,” he adds.

“We are very happy to organize this tournament of this magnitude in a region that is a fan of tennis. Rionegro will be on the world map of tennis. We thank the brands that are joining as allies, such as Jumbo, in main sponsors, for making this dream possible”, says Felipe Rodríguez, general director of Euforia Sports Agency.



This is the first time that the ATP Challenger Tour tournament has been organized in Rionegro. In 2017 the last one was held in Antioquia. Therefore, for this region in particular and for Colombia in general, it is a positive sign that will give strength to the promotion of this racket sport in the country, a fundamental principle for its development both on and off the court. Depending on the weight of the prize pool, the ATP Challengers are categorized into five segments: 50, 75, 100, 125 and 175. Rionegro’s will be 50.

*With information from the Press Office.