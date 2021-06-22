The ‘third eye’ of Mariëtte Hamer searched and searched, but could not find anything. After almost six weeks of talks with party leaders, the informer concludes that it has not been possible to get parties together that can start coalition talks. Not because they are too far apart in terms of content. But because, in Hamer’s words, “the images they have of each other” stands in the way of cooperation. Tuesday Hamer offered her final report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. The main conclusion: the reconnaissance of the formation has, again, failed.

But that doesn’t mean it’s all over. The responsibility to break the deadlock now lies with VVD leader Mark Rutte and D66 leader Sigrid Kaag. In the near future, they will have to negotiate a document that could form the basis of a coalition agreement.

This will be done under Hamer’s supervision and will take “a few weeks” – at least less than a month if she has her way. The intention is that the two liberal leaders come to a deal that other parties can agree with. In her advice to the House of Representatives, Hamer writes that the parties can then start the negotiation talks in mid-August.

Five months minus two

By that time, five months have passed since the elections to the House of Representatives. Hamer took a relativistic tone about this. According to her, the first two months after the elections, in which there was a lot of mistrust between parties, but especially in VVD leader Mark Rutte, should not be counted.

After the elections, Rutte had discussed the position of the critical CDA MP Pieter Omtzigt in a conversation with the very first scouts, and then denied it. According to Hamer, it is “not entirely fair” to include that phase of the exploration. And despite the fact that she had to establish that parties that are closest to each other in terms of content do not want to form together, she is optimistic: want.” On Friday, Hamer spoke of an impasse.

It was not about the content, the parties came to an agreement among themselves. Both with regard to recovery policy after corona, and with regard to substantive themes that must be worked out in a coalition agreement. But personal relations between party leaders only seemed to deteriorate in recent weeks. “If they sit down at the formation table against all odds, then it doesn’t make much sense,” said Hamer on Tuesday. “There must also be a certain amount of cheerfulness in this formation.” VVD and D66 “need to get that feeling back a bit.”

Restore trust

For example, the role of the VVD has changed in a short time: from a party that had to win the trust of others to one that has to restore the trust of others in each other. Two months ago, the crisis of confidence in VVD leader Mark Rutte still seemed persistent. To the extent that it led to a motion of censure that was supported by the entire House of Representatives except the VVD and a motion of no confidence that was supported by the entire opposition. “My impression is that it has faded a bit,” Hamer said on Tuesday. The mistrust is still there, but shifted. “It is now much more about the question of how many parties should be formed and in which combination. It has come to lie more between the parties than all parties against Mr Rutte.”

Now it is up to Rutte to work with D66 leader Kaag and their negotiating teams on a piece in which they not only have to bridge their own differences, but also have to remain attractive for other parties to join later. Rutte and Kaag have, said Hamer, “connection to the other parties”. She is referring to the CDA and the left-wing parties.

More difficult parties to exclude

It is a risky strategy, because until now the content has not been enough to bring parties together. But it is also one that makes it more difficult for parties to exclude other parties. If there is soon an agreement that both CDA, PvdA and GroenLinks can agree with, it will be difficult for CDA leader Hoekstra to maintain that he does not want to work with two parties.

The parties that are not at the negotiating table will keep a close eye on each other in the meantime. The left-wing parties, PvdA and GroenLinks, think that the ChristenUnie would also like to join the discussion and fear that this will be at the expense of their seat at the table. Working in this way, getting political parties to work on a piece that should lead to a majority coalition, is a gamble. But Hamer shrugged her shoulders on Tuesday. “All political life is a gamble.”

