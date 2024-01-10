Six months after her disappearance, the coroner announced the results of the autopsy carried out on Sinead O'Connor's body.

After 6 months since the singer's death Sinead O'Connor, the medical examiner announced the final results of the autopsy. The star died of natural causes. No extreme gestures for the pain of losing her son.

Sinead O'Connor was found lifeless on July 26, 2023 in London. Officers had received a tip about an unresponsive woman at that residential address. After discovering the star's body, the agents made it known that they would not treat the case as a “suspicious death” and that they would ordered an autopsy to establish the cause of his sudden disappearance, as he did not appear to have suffered from any recent illness or health problems.

The newspapers had spoken at length about the pain that overwhelmed her every day and which had led her to withdraw into herself. Sinead O'Connor had lost his son and that last message published on social media, before his discovery, had sparked ignition alarm bells.

My 17-year-old son took his own life in 2022. Since then I have lived as an undead nocturnal creature. He was the love of my life, the light of my soul. We were one soul divided into two halves. He was the only one who ever loved me unconditionally. I'm lost in the bardo without him.

Shane yes took his life at just 17 years old, after managing to escape from a mental health facility. A structure in which he found himself precisely because previously he had already tried to carry out an extreme gesture.

There's no point in living without him, everything I touch I ruin. You all think I'm cute just because I can sing. I'm not. I'm lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help me a little, but I'll find Shane. I'm just delaying.

These are the words that had made us think of a possible desperate gesture on Sinead O'Connor's part. However, after six months, the medical examiner made it known that the singer is died of natural causes.