There has not yet been an official reaction from Israel to the Egyptian proposal, while calls have previously been issued by Israeli officials to transfer them to the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula, including the leader of the “Israel Our Home” party, Danny Ayalon, a party participating in the war government formed by the Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu, in cooperation with former Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

What do we know about the Negev?

A desert region in southern Israel. It is shaped like an inverted triangle. Its eastern border is in Wadi Araba and its western border is adjacent to the Sinai Peninsula.

The word Negev in Arabic means descent or descent, and the name “Naqab” desert was given this name as a result of the desert’s distinctive terrain of diverse mountains, valleys, desert plains, and sloping plateaus.

Its area is 14,000 square kilometers, and most of its inhabitants are Arab tribes and clans.

The number of Arab residents there has exceeded 300,000 citizens, about 150,000 of whom are spread out in 45 villages that Israel does not recognize, and whose government does not provide them with electricity, water, medical clinics, or infrastructure.

The 1948 Arabs who remained in their lands after the establishment of the Hebrew state in 1948 constitute about 21% of the population.

Its most important cities are Beersheba, Rahat (the second largest city in the Negev), Arara, Tal al-Sabaa, Tal Arad, Kseifah, Hura, Laqiya, Umm Batin, Shaqib al-Salam, Umm Hiran, Umm Matan, al-Qasr, Akhsham, al-Aasam, Bir Hadaj, and Wadi. Blessings, Tarabin Maker.

Geographically, the Negev can be divided into 5 regions: Wadi Araba, the high plateau, the central, the western, and the northern Negev.

Surprised request

In a press conference held with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz in Cairo on Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed his rejection of Israeli signals to transfer Gaza residents to Sinai.

Al-Sisi said: The attacks occurring in the Gaza Strip are “an attempt to push residents and civilians to flee towards Sinai,” suggesting that “if it is necessary to transfer the citizens of the Strip outside until the end of military operations, Israel can transfer them to the Negev Desert.”

Sisi attributed this to the fact that if they were transferred to Sinai, this would also mean transferring the residents of the West Bank to Jordan. Which leads to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, in addition to the Palestinians taking Sinai as a base for launching attacks on Israel and holding Egypt responsible.

Israeli political analyst Shlomo Ganor responded to the proposal to transfer the residents of Gaza to the Negev by saying that it was “out of the question” because Israel did not call on the residents of the Gaza Strip to leave it, and the call was to move from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south to protect themselves, and they were not urged to go elsewhere either. Egypt, Israel or anywhere else, he says.

Ganor added to Sky News Arabia: “I do not think there was a need for such a proposal by President Sisi, because no directive was issued by the Israeli side, and there is no plan to empty the Strip of its residents, and there is no basis for this statement.”

Regarding Danny Ayalon’s statement, Ganor pointed out that he called on the residents of Gaza to go to Sinai, Ganor said that “it only binds the politician himself and it cannot be treated as a position for the government of Israel. Ayalon is free to say anything, but he does not bind the government, and it is too early to judge a decision.” “It was not taken by the government.”

Egyptian warnings

Earlier, the Egyptian side confirmed that the head of the Parliament’s Defense and National Security Committee, Major General Ahmed Al-Awadi, confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the displacement of Palestinians to Sinai or Jordan is “unacceptable,” and the Egyptian President affirmed that national security is a “red line.” “We do not accept, under any circumstances, the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

He also renewed the reference to the proposal to transfer them to the Negev Desert if necessary, pointing out that “Egyptian national security has a force to protect it,” in reference to the Egyptian army, and at the same time stressed that Egypt will not allow any provocations that might expand the conflict.