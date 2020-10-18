Director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh are set to strike again. After the success of ‘Simba’, Rohit Shetty is going to make a comedy film with Ranveer Singh once again. Rohit Shetty, while announcing the film on his social media, shared some photos of the photoshoot for the film.

Rohit’s film name is Cirkus, which Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment are preparing to produce together. ‘Circus’ will be a comedy film, with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead role, besides Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirji, Vijay Patkar, Sulabha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeet, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murali Sharma.

It is reported that if everything goes according to planning, the film will be shot in Mumbai, then Ooty and finally Goa before the next month. The film will also be released next year, in the last months of 2021 i.e. winter. Let me tell you, Rohit Shetty has made ‘Simba’ and ‘Suryavanshi’ first with Ranveer Singh. However, Suryavanshi has a cameo role of Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Circus’ will be an adaptation of the well-known play ‘Comedy of Errors’. Rohit will create a classic play like Comedy Of Errors in his own way with a modern touch. Gulzar made the film ‘Angoor’ on this play. Rohit was working on this subject for the last 5 years. Rohit was earlier to make the film with Shah Rukh Khan, but it did not work out. It is reported that Ranveer Singh will have a double role in the film. Ranveer will play the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film Angoor.

The story of ‘Circus’ is built around two twins. The makers are calling it Bollywood’s biggest comedy film. Rohit Shetty has worked closely with the vineyard remake in Lockdown. Rohit is set to make ‘Circus’ on a large scale. This will be the first time for Ranveer Singh when he plays a double role in a film. Rohit considers Ajay Devgan as his lucky charm, if the news is to be believed, Ajay Devgan can be seen as a guest artist in ‘Circus’.