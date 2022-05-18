Earlier this month it was released the play “Little Red Riding Hood: what’s up with your grandmother!”which marked the return to the stage of the great Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, at 90 years of age. However, there was a lot of controversy about it. Some people believed that Doña Chivis was no longer able to work and others criticized her relatives for allegedly “exploiting” her.

Just 10 days after its releasethe producer of the work, Iván Cochegrus, reported that “Little Red Riding Hood: What’s up with your grandmother!”, with Silvia Pinal, has been canceled. What was the reason?

According to what was stated in a press release, This decision has nothing to do with the physical conditions of Silvia Pinalone of the great stars of the golden age of Mexican cinema, but by a severe campaign of rumours, smears and even extortion. Likewise, it was announced that Iván Cochegrus will carry out a restructuring of the script of this musicalso that the story focuses on the character of the Matriarch of the Pinal Dynasty.

“He will be in charge of making a new adaptation, but having the grandmother of ‘Little Red Hood’ as the main axis, this role was initially conceived to return the greatest diva of the show, Silvia Pinal, to the stage.”

Once the producer of the play has the new libretto ready, as “Little Red Riding Hood, the musical”, he will show it to Silvia Pinal and to their children, to know if the actress will remain or not within this production.

The departure of this project by actor Carlos Ignacio was also announced.who He adapted the script and played the “Fierce Wolf” in the history. “It should be noted that, although they had some creative differences, Carlos Ignacio and Iván Cochegrus have a mutual respect for each other, leaving open the possibility of meeting again later in another project, since the producer has a deep respect and gratitude for them.”

On the other hand, after some health problems, Silvia Pinal returned to work “Little Red Riding Hood: what’s up with your granny!”, last weekend. “Thank you all for being with me here, today is a special day in my life, I am an actress and I feel so happy, it is a pleasure to greet my friends,” the beloved and respected actress told the public.

Upon leaving the theater, Doña Chivis told the media, “once again they followed me, they were with me, they loved me, they applauded me.”