Kajol (Kajol) will again be seen doing amazing work on the silver screen in January last year. The special thing is that till now Kajol, who is playing her magic on the silver screen, is going to debut on OTT. And on the very first day of the new year, he has also given a surprise to the fans by sharing the teaser of his upcoming movie Tribhanga.

How is the teaser of the trident

The special thing of Tribhanga Teaser is that only women are visible in it. In such a situation, it is clear that this story will be focused on women. Seeing Kajol’s getup, it is clear that she is going to play the role of an Odissi dancer in it. Earlier, the short film Devi released on YouTube was also a completely women’s story, in which Kajol had said concrete words in less words. And this time too, the same miracle is expected from him. Take a look at the teaser of Tribhang.

Renuka Shahane has directed

The special thing is that a woman has also directed this film. The director is Renuka Shahane. Whose praise Kajol is doing a lot. However, in the field of direction, is he really worthy of praise or not. This will be known only after the release of the film. Which will be seen on Netflix on 15 January. Apart from Kajol, there are many stars in this film. Kunal Roy Kapoor, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azam are also going to be seen in very important roles. At the same time, the film has been produced by Ajay Devgan.

Tanhaji was released in January last year

Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji was released in the month of January last year, which was the blockbuster hit of the year. The film got a lot of love from the people. Kajol’s entry was kept surprise. And while watching the film on screen, people came to know that Kajol is also an important part of this film. Both Kajol and Ajay were well liked in this film.

