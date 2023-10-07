After winning silver in the road race at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Demi Vollering took bronze at the World Championships on gravel in Veneto, Italy. The gold went to Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who was alone in the lead in the last kilometers. She had a lead of more than half a minute over two pursuers. The Italian Silvia Persico just kept Vollering behind her and finished second.
Sports editorial
